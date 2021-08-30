MADISON — The unemployment rates drop in both Dodge and Jefferson counties from June to July, according to estimated figures released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for July.
Preliminary unemployment rates declined in all 72 Wisconsin counties over the past two months and stayed the same in 71 of 72 counties over the year.
In Dodge County, the unemployment rate for July is estimated at 3.3%, down from 3.7% in June and down from 7.1% in July of 2020. The county ranked 10th for lowest unemployment rate in the state.
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate for July is estimated at 3.4%, down from 3.9% in June and down from 6.1% a year ago. Jefferson County ranked 22 for the lowest unemployment rate in the state.
Lafayette County had the lowest unemployment estimate for July at 2.6% while Menominee had the highest rate at 11.9%.
All of the state’s 12 metropolitan areas had a decrease in unemployment from June to July and over the year. Madison’s rate dropped from 3.6% in June to 3.1% in July and Janesville-Beloit dropped from 5.4% in June to 4.9% in July.
The same held true for municipalities. Preliminary July unemployment rates declined in all of Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the year and declined or stayed the same over the month.
