Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 1:24 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female as a lift assist.
— Tuesday at 7:06 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ochs Court or a female as a lift assist.
— Thursday at 9:32 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.
— Thursday at 10:17 a.m. to the 300 block of South Concord Avenue for a male who was neither treated nor transported.
— Thursday at 1:21 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male as a lift assist.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
