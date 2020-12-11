Watertown Fire Department

Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:

— Tuesday at 1:24 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female as a lift assist.

— Tuesday at 7:06 p.m. to the 1200 block of Ochs Court or a female as a lift assist.

— Thursday at 9:32 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a female.

— Thursday at 10:17 a.m. to the 300 block of South Concord Avenue for a male who was neither treated nor transported.

— Thursday at 1:21 p.m. to the 200 block of South Water Street for a male as a lift assist.

Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.

