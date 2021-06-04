JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center is going outside at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10 to play mini golf at the Fort Atkinson Rock River Lanes. Transportation is not provided. Food is available for lunch after golf.
Reservations are required. There is no outing if it rains.
Outside bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesdays at the Tensfeldt Park shelter – Tensfeldt Avenue. Cost is $2 for three cards for 10 games. One will need something to cross off numbers on the disposable cards, and have a book, magazine or clipboard which may help with sturdiness. There are picnic tables and restrooms available.
A trip preview will be held on Thursday, June 17, for tours of America’s Canyon Country, On the Trail of the Pioneer Women, Thanksgiving in New York City, The Alaska Iditarod and the Sea Islands Value Tour. Participants are asked to sign up for the preview. Trip incentives are provided and a picnic lunch will be served.
Picnic lunch bunch will be held on Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park Shelter. Bring a lunch or a snack and get some fresh air and good conversation. There is plenty of picnic tables and rest rooms. It is held rain or shine.
Euchre is played on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2, for eight games.
Easy Euchre is played on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. No cost for six games.
Wahoo will be played on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Sheepshead will begin on Monday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
The senior center is located at 859 Collins Road. For reservations, call 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com
