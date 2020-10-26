Beaver Dam woman guilty of vehicular homicide

JUNEAU — A 24-year-old Beaver Dam woman was found guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger sentenced her to six years in prison Thursday.
In August, Cindy Lara-Esparza entered a no contest plea to the felony charge, two additional felony counts were dismissed, but were read into the record. Lara-Esparza was also placed on extended supervision for 10 years.
In April 2019, Lara-Esparza was driving when her vehicle went off Madison Street Bridge and into the Beaver Dam River, which resulted in the death of her passenger.
Authorities were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to the area near Ryan Cantafio’s Way, behind Park Plaza Pizza Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said the vehicle was upside down in the river when officers jumped in, encountering waist-deep water and strong currents. The officers were able to get the driver’s side door open and remove Lara-Esparza. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but her Jared Frakes, 23, was killed.
Acquaintances told police the couple were having drinks earlier that night at Johnny’s Lounge. According to the criminal complaint, the bartender working that night said he “felt like they shouldn’t be driving.”
Lara-Esparza consented to a blood draw to test for alcohol in her system, which returned a result of .21.
“The defendant killed the victim, placed the entire public in danger and caused Beaver Dam Police Department officers to risk their lives to save her, try to save the victim and search the river to make sure her infant was not in the car at the time of the crash. The officers did not hesitate to jump into the freezing and rushing water,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said at the sentencing. “In my opinion, they are nothing short of heroes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.