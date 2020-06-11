MADISON — Sen. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, released a statement Wednesday, following news that Gov. Tony Evers secretly recorded at least one phone call with legislative leadership.
“In 26 years in the Legislature, this is one of the most brazen examples of unethical, unprofessional conduct I have ever seen,” Fitzgerald said. “The governor has gone so far off the deep end, he’s making secret Nixon-esque recordings from the East Wing of the Capitol. This conduct is totally unbecoming of our state’s top executive and opens up questions about what other recordings his administration may have.”
According to Fitzgerald, Wisconsinites are seeing is a governor who is less interested in governing and more interested in “playing cheap partisan political games.”
“Meanwhile, his Department of Health Services is in complete shambles, with questions going unanswered over high-profile personnel departures,” Fitzgerald said. “Nearly a month after the lifting of his unconstitutional lockdown order, none of the governor’s doomsday predictions have come true. In fact, he was caught on a hot mic last week asking when he can ‘declare victory’ over the virus after dragging down Wisconsin’s economy with his shutdown. This erratic behavior should leave Wisconsin worried.”
Fitzgerald said legislating in divided government is dependent on trust. Secretly recording members of the opposite party sets a dangerous precedent, he said, and will erode the abilities of parties to work together for the foreseeable future.
Fitzgerald represents the 13th Senate District, which covers portions of Dodge, Jefferson, Waukesha, Washington, Dane and Columbia counties.
