The Watertown Unified School District’s in person registration day will be held Aug. 26 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Watertown High School.
This registration is only for families who do not have access to complete online registration at home. Families planning to attend in-person registration will need to sign up through SignUpGenius to secure a time slot. Guidelines for attending in-person registration include:
• Sign up for a time slot through SignUpGenius
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040b4aadaa2dabfa7-wusd or by calling 920-262-7500, extension 6408. If one is in need of a language interpreter, request one through SignUpGenius.
• Each student registration takes approximately 15 minutes to complete. Sign up for one 15 minute session per child in SignUpGenius.
• If one does not know their Skyward Family Access login credentials, contact a school office or email linskensl@watertown.k12.wi.us, schroederk@watertown.k12.wi.us or hollatzc@watertown.k12.wi.us, prior to attending registration.
On the day of in-person registration, masks are required; no more than two family members should attend in-person registration; entrance to the high school will be through the main entrance; staff will be administering temperature checks and health screeners prior to entrance; once in, families will be escorted to a laptop in the commons area to complete registration; and if a language interpreter was requested through SignUpGenius, one will be provided during this time.
If one has registered online, one does not need to attend the district-wide registration day.
