MADISON — Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development and the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics announce the latest U.S., State, and local unemployment rates and analysis. Wisconsin’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2021 was 3.8%, unchanged from 3.8% in February and up from 3.2% in March 2020. Without seasonal adjustment, March’s rate was 4.8%, down from 4.9% in February and up from 3.8% in March 2020.
The U.S. seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2021 was 6.0%, down from 6.2% in February and up from 4.4% in March 2020. Without seasonal adjustment, the U.S. rate for March 2021 was 6.2%, decreasing from 6.6% in February and up from 4.5% in March 2020.
The data shows that Wisconsin’s total non-farm jobs increased by 12,900 over the month, while private-sector jobs increased by 11,100 over the same period. From March 2020 to March 2021, Wisconsin total non-farm jobs declined by 129,000 and private-sector jobs declined by 98,300.
Jobs in manufacturing of durable goods dropped from 283,500 in March of 2020 to 273,100, down 10,400 jobs.
Jobs in private services over the past year dropped 86,800 positions. Wisconsin’s labor force participation rate in March was 65.7, 4.2% higher than the national rate of 61.5%.
