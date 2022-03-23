A teacher planning day on Feb. 21 was so productive for staff of the Watertown Unified School District that its educators are looking forward to another such day Friday, according to a report Monday from school district Superintendent Cassandra Schug to the board of education.
Schug said the district’s incentives to obtain substitute teachers, along with its other recruitment measures, have helped it address reducing open staff positions.
“We are now seeing over 80% fill rates,” Schug said.
Schug said the district is still responding to the instructional and time impacts from the surge of positive COVID-19 cases in January.
“We are continuing to experience staffing shortages for substitute teachers, custodial staff, bus drivers, crossing guards and paraprofessionals, but we have seen these numbers improve. Supply line shortages are continuing to impact food options/menus across the WUSD,” she said.
The WUSD has experienced what Schug again on Monday called a “dramatic drop” in its positive COVID-19 cases over the past month.
“We have sustained an increase in our attendance rates for students and for staff over the past month. We are hopeful that we may be able to scale back on our safety protocols per our prioritization list in the WUSD Safety Plan,” she said.
Schug said the district this month is continuing its implementation of its online tutoring pilot program at Watertown High School and Riverside Middle School to help accelerate student learning.
The district will continue to post its COVID-19 data to its website and is following community and school data.
“Providing onsite (COVID-19) testing has helped our staff and students avoid long delays for testing and test results and the testing is free to staff and student,” Schug said.
