Neosho man given probation for drunken driving crash

JUNEAU — A Neosho man, who injured two others in a drunk driving crash last winter, was placed on parole for three years.
Jason Uhing, 46, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a second offense, from a Dec. 20 crash.
Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries dismissed a second felony charge Tuesday, but it was read into the record, according to online court information. Uhing must maintain absolute sobriety and must also complete an alcohol and other drug assessment course. The victims have not requested restitution at the time of Uhing’s sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint, Uhing was driving a Chevrolet near W2294 Highway 60 on Dec. 20, 2019 at 11:42 p.m. in the Town of Rubicon when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Buick driven by an 82-year-old man. Uhing was attempting to turn into a driveway at the time of the crash. Uhing’s passenger, a 47-year-old man, was also injured.
According to the complaint, Using left the scene and was found hiding in trees near the crash site. Uhing submitted to a Breathalyzer test, which resulted in a 0.29 percent blood alcohol content. The state considers .08 as evidence of intoxication.
Uhing had previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated in 1993.
