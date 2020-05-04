JUNEAU — Marcia Modaff gets into her office each weekday morning at 6:30 and checks for any messages left by parents who may be in need of meals for their school children.
“We are currently dropping off meal packs for 160 families in the Dodgeland School District,” said Modaff, the high school and middle school’s associate principal and the district’s athletic director.
She said the first round of packaging meals begins by 8 a.m. and shortly after the boxes are loaded into vehicles. Modaff said the first round of deliveries happen between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. with the second round beginning right after the first deliveries have left the school.
She said the district is delivering between 335 and 350 meal packs, which includes that day’s lunch and the next day’s breakfast.
Modaff said the district’s Meals on Wheels program began March 18, which was the second full day of school closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The meals are primarily for school-age children from 3 years old to those in the senior grades.
As of April 30, the district made 8,700 meal packs, which equates to 17,000 meals (breakfasts and lunches) since March 18.
“We want to make sure our kiddos are taken care of,” Modaff said.
While food boxes are delivered on Fridays, Modaff said front-door meal delivery every weekday. The food boxes are comprised of non-perishable foods, such as cereals, canned vegetables and canned fruits. Modaff said the Gathering Source in Reeseville orders the food boxes and Second Harvest delivers the pre-packaged boxes each Monday to the Dodgeland School District.
Modaff said the district plans to deliver the food until the end of the contracted school year, which is June 5.
“We are waiting on what will happen at the state level to see if we need to extend our food deliveries,” she said. “There are so many people out of work and unemployed because of the coronavirus. We want to help alleviate some of the worry our families may have.”
The deliveries take four routes within the district including its rural areas, too. The routes include Lowell and Clyman, Reeseville, and the rural areas of Juneau and the City of Juneau. Deliveries are also made outside of the district such as Beaver Dam and Burnett, Horicon and Mayville and Watertown.
“It’s a lot of hustle, but we get it done,” Modaff said.
Food service director Catherine Lamb said she and the eight others on her kitchen staff are used to the fast pace of getting the lunches and breakfasts ready for delivery.
“We provide breakfasts throughout the school year to our students,” Lamb said. “We also have four lunch periods with each being in half-hour increments back-to-back to one another from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each school day. We’re used to the quick pace.”
Lamb said she is trying to mix up lunches so they are not the same each day.
“We will make fresh baked cookies to include in the lunches,” she said. “On Wednesdays, we will include a lunch meal with instructions on how to heat it, so children have something different to eat. We want to provide nutritional meals, but also provide some variety so not to give our students the same lunches over and over again.”
On April 3, Modaff said meal packs included hearts cut from colorful construction paper. If a family receives three hearts they win an activity basket, which includes fun, creative games, healthy snacks and nutritious beverages in the basket. Also included in the meal packs are cards with positive messages on them to get children and their family to work together on a game or work on a project outside of the home.
“We want to encourage families to get outside and do something productive together,” Modaff said. “Even though the doors are closed, Dodgeland is open. And Meals on Wheels continue to roll.”
Dodgeland School District families, who want to register for meal packs, can call the meal hotline at 920-392-9705.
