JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson has narrowed down its field of superintendent candidates to the final three, following two days of closed session interviews with the school board earlier this week.
The top three are Dr. Jeffery Fleig, current principal of South Milwaukee High School in the School District of South Milwaukee; Amy Vesperman, the superintendent of the Plum City School District; and Dr. Peter Wilson, who currently serves as director of administrative services for the DeForest Area School District.
These finalists are vying for the opportunity to replace Jefferson superintendent Mark Rollefson, who is retiring July 1.
District officials noted that the process started with 13 individuals. There were no internal candidates for this position.
Fleig began his teaching experience in 1994 overseeing a middle school classroom in La Crosse. After entering administration, he served as an assistant middle school principal in Tomah from 1997-98, and then went on to become associate high school principal in Onalaska from 1998-2005.
Moving on, he took on the associate principalship at Central High School in the School District of La Crosse from 2005-11 and then took over the principalship there, serving in that capacity from 2011-16.
From there, he moved on to become Glen Hills Middle School principal in Glendale and finally to his current job as principal of South Milwaukee High School.
Fleig has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, a master’s degree in school administration from the University of Wisconsin-Superior, and a doctoral degree in K-12 Leadership and Policy Analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Vesperman started her educational career in 1997 as a high school/middle school language arts teacher in Belmont. She also taught high school and middle school in Fall River, and Waterloo (Wis.)
In 2002, she returned to Fall River to serve as a middle school teacher, athletic coach and curriculum coordinator.
Moving into administration, she took on the role as dean of students in Germantown, then moved on to become assistant principal in the Delavan-Darien district, next serving as the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the Wisconsin Heights district.
Vesperman took on the role of superintendent of the Albany school district in 2016 and two years later moved on to the Plum City School District, serving in the same capacity.
Vesperman’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and a master’s degree from Edgewood College in educational administration.
Wilson began his teaching career in 2002, overseeing a fifth-grade classroom in the Waunakee Community School District continuing to teach fifth grade.
He moved into administration in 2008, becoming an assistant principal in the Stoughton Area School District. He also spent one year, in 2011-12, as an elementary school principal before that district named him its director of student services.
In 2016, he joined the DeForest Area School District as the director of administrative services, the position in which he currently serves.
In terms of his educational background, Wilson earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Mich. and his master’s and doctoral degrees in educational leadership from the University of Wisconsin- Madison.
The Jefferson School Board will oversee the final interviews with these top three candidates on Thursday, April 8.
In a non-pandemic year, parents, students, staff and community members would be invited to ask the finalists questions in person. However, due to continued COVID-19 protocols aimed at averting the spread of the virus, a live meeting open to the public will not be possible.
Rather, anyone who is interested will be invited to view a pre-recorded interview on April 8 and 9 which will be able to be found on the district website.
Those who watch the pre-recorded interview will also be able to submit input on the candidates prior to the school board’s final decision. To do so, people can fill out a survey, the link for which will be available at the same time as the pre-recorded interviews are available for viewing.
In addition, anyone interested in submitting questions for the candidates to answer can do so by accessing the “Superintendent Search” link provided on the district’s website at www.sdoj.org.
