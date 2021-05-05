WASHINGTON — Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican from Juneau, Wis., introduced the Build Responsible Infrastructure Development for the Global Economy Act.
This legislation directs the Department of State to develop a comprehensive, government-wide strategy on countering China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a massive economic development plan aimed to increase Chinese influence globally while simultaneously expanding the international use of its currency, the yuan.
In less than 10 years of its existence, the BRI has shown it can have serious consequences for foreign policy and economic security by giving Beijing the power to dictate unfair bilateral trade deals for its own strategic benefit.
The Trump administration paved the way for America to begin countering the BRI by signing the BUILD Act into law to ensure our Allies have tools and resources to provide transparent alternatives for developing countries in dire need of quality infrastructure.
“I want to thank Chairman Banks and the entire Republican Study Committee for the tireless leadership on countering China’s growing influence. I am proud to have the opportunity to contribute towards a solution,” Fitzgerald said.
“The BRIDGE Act will ensure the U.S does not sit idly by while China uses the BRI as an instrument of global influence.
The Biden Administration has signaled they want to counter China’s predatory behavior, this legislation is a step in the right direction and will hold the Administration accountable to this commitment.”
This legislation is one in a series of bills and memos rolled out by the Republican Study Committee focused on countering China.
