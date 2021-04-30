JUNEAU — A Johnson Creek man is charged with taking thousand of dollars in metal from a Town of Emmet business.
Robert Smith, 44, face a felony county of theft of movable property. If convicted, Smith faces a maximum of a $25,000 fine and 10 years in prison.
Smith allegedly stole cobalt and nickel that was valued at $13,424.50 in July 2019, the criminal complaint said.
The business was not named in the complaint.
Video surveillance from the business, where Smith was employed at the time, reportedly captured the criminal acts.
According to the criminal complaint, Smith shifted blame to another individual when questioned by investigators and said he did not take anything.
Smith has an initial appearance scheduled for May 24 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.