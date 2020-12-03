JUNEAU — Dodge County continues to record a high average of weekly positive COVID-19 tests.
From Nov. 23 to 29, 616 individuals out of the 1,315 tested were confirmed to have COVID-19, which is a rate of approximately 47%, according to the latest report from the Dodge County Health Department. The previous week the rate was 45%
Dodge County health officials reported a steady increase in infections, and the new COVID-19 cases are exceeding the number of the county’s public health staff, which is slightly delaying contact tracing. The health department is encouraging those with positive results to notify their close contacts while they wait for someone from the public health department to call.
During the past two weeks, Dodge County experienced 18 COVID-19-related deaths.
The daily percentage of positive COVID-19 tests is more than 20% and has been a point of “concern” for Dodge County health officials since October. They reported the daily percentage of positive COVID-19 tests need to be 5% with a downward trajectory of cases before the county can advance out of Phase One of its three-phase Safe Restart Plan, which recommends guidelines for businesses, social gatherings and community events.
Dodge County is doing well with testing capacity and personal protective equipment, but hospital space, the number of cases reported and the ability to contact trace are all in the red, which is of “concern” for health officials.
