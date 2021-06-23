Madison teen enters no contest plea for high speed chase

JUNEAU — A Madison teen who tried eluding Dodge County deputies entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors Monday in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Denaje Atkins, 19, entered a no contest plea to a felony count of second degree recklessly endangering safety and had two felony counts of fleeing and bail jumping dismissed, but read into the record.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding last October on Highway 151 near Gunn Road in the Town of Calamus. The car accelerated away and was clocked going 120-miles-per-hour during the pursuit that lasted just over 30 miles.
The chase entered into Columbia County, where law enforcement officers put down spike strips, but the driver was able to avoid them, the complaint stated.
The car was eventually disabled in Dane County. Three people were taken into custody at gun point, according to the complaint.
When questioned, Atkins admitted to being the driver. It was later discovered Atkins did not have a license issued to him. He also had a felony warrant out of Dane County for failing to appear in court on an armed robbery case.
Atkins has a sentencing hearing scheduled for Aug. 10 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.