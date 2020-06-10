CONCORD — There will be no Town of Concord Picnic this year, due to the issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board weighed pros/cons at the monthly June meeting, and felt this was in the best interest for all.
Mark Groose requested approval of a preliminary CSM to create a 1.05 acre A-3 lot at W752 Concord Center Drive from a 42.4 acre parent parcel, and a l.03 acre A-3 lot at w486 Concord Center Drive from a 29.4 acre parent parcel. The board approved both zoning requests.
Matt Bennett’s conditional use permit to erect a business storage building for his equipment, located at N6334 County Road E was tabled to July.
The highway department has been busy with brushing, roadside and cemetery mowing, patching roads and general maintenance.
The treasurer’s report, along with payment of monthly bills, were approved. Clerk Brian Neumann gave the monthly budget report.
An update was given on property owners who are in violation of Chapter 9 of the town ordinance.
Marian Speerless addressed the board for approval to erect and donate a “Welcome to Concord” sign, which would be installed at the corner of Hwy. F and Concord Center Drive.
Liquor licenses were approved for Concord Station, Concord Inn and Concord House. Server licenses were approved for Hope Kinderman, Alice Christian, Laurie Schroeder and Rebecca Frommgen for the Concord Inn. John Bender and Patti Bender for the Concord House. Heather Janquart, Karley Reed, Samuel Stache, Joanne Stiemke, Abigail Thrams, Ryan Eckardt, Rebecca Keast, Larissa Miles, and Sarah Kindler for Concord Station.
Cindy Arbiture addressed the board about a 20-year time capsule from the former Concord Center Elementary School, which now houses the Concord Community Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the capsule will be opened in 2021 at a special function.
Open Book will be held via phone/online meeting on June 23 at 1 p.m.
The board will meet June 17 at 1 p.m. to open road bids.
