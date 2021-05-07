After the COVID-19 pandemic derailed last year’s plans for Memorial Day activities, this year’s ceremonies for Memorial Day in the City of Watertown have been announced.
All activities planned for May 31 are similar to those held prior to COVID-19, said American Legion Commander Ron Krueger.
But there will be no luncheon as there has been at the American Legion Post following the ceremonies, Krueger said.
In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a short Memorial Day ceremony was recorded at city hall and was available on the city’s cable channel.
There will be a parade this year featuring honor guards of the five veteran units in Watertown, including the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, AMVETs, Marine Corps League and the Disabled American Veterans.
It will be a small parade and participants will assemble in the 100 block of South Water Street at 8:45 a.m. The parade units will step off at 9:15 a.m. and proceed east on West Main Street. The units will stop on the Main Street bridge where the VFW will conduct the burial at sea ceremony. A spray of flowers will be placed in the river to remember those lost at sea.
The parade units will then proceed on Main Street to South Third Street and proceed south to Veterans Park located on South Third and Milwaukee streets.
Ceremonies at the park will start when the parade units arrive at approximately 10 a.m.
“The Watertown High School band will be participating in the ceremonies at the park,” Krueger said. They will perform a prelude of patriotic songs prior to the start of the program.
There will be an invocation and the reading of the Gettysburg Address by Watertown High School senior Cassidy Otto.
The master of ceremonies will be Mark Kottwitz, commander of the AMVETS Post 35.
The guest speaker this year will be retired Marine Corps Warrant Officer Judy Wade. She is a member of the Watertown American Legion Post and the Marine Corps League where she holds an office.
American Legion Auxiliary President Mary Petrie will also give remarks.
As part of the ceremony, wreaths will be placed on the mock graves in the park of all departed veterans from all wars. A wreath is also placed on the monument at city hall.
Part of the ceremony will include the dedication of paver bricks in the park.
The honor guard will fire a salute and taps will be sounded. At the conclusion of the program, the high school band will perform John Phillip Sousa’s Spectacular Melody of Patriotic Songs.
There will be benches in the park for sitting and those not comfortable sitting close can spread out in the park, Krueger said. There will be loudspeakers to project the sound.
“We will leave it up to each individuals and their comfort zones,” Krueger said of mask wearing and social distancing.
Plans are being arranged of where to hold the ceremony in case of inclement weather.
