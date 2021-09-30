The stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with factors such as a nationwide shortage of providers, lack of insurance and transportation challenges, has led to a greater need these days in the Watertown Unified School District for mental health counseling for students.
Help is on the way, according to district officials.
Watertown Unified School District students across all grade levels who reside in Dodge County will soon have more convenient options for dealing with their mental health needs with the board of education’s unanimous decision Monday to engage clinical services with the Dodge County Human Services Department.
The board on Monday approved an agreement between Dodge County Human Services and the WUSD for the county to provide school-based mental health counseling via Open Door Clinical Services, a wing of the Dodge County Human Services and Health Department. The idea was first reviewed by the district’s educational services committee.
On Monday, prior to the vote, Paul Van Den Langenberg of the board urged his colleagues to support the help.
“We need to think outside the box on this,” he said.
Tina Johnson of the board said the students in the district need this kind of aid in 2021 and called a vote in favor of it, “a no-brainer,” adding the district needs to “tap into such partnerships.”
David Smith voted in support of the resolution, but urged the district to, “keep it in perspective.”
Board Vice President Doug Will suggested the district has an “open wound” with student mental health issues and he hoped that the engagement of Dodge County would be more than just “a Band-Aid” to help it heal.
WUSD Secondary Director of Teaching and Learning Erin Meyer, said that she hopes to get services started in the WUSD as early as next week.
“We will have one school-based therapist in the WUSD two days a week,” Meyer said, adding the district is seeing an increase in the number of students seeking additional support on a regular basis from WUSD counselors, social workers and school-based psychologists.
She said the mental health issues in students manifest themselves in many ways these days.
“This varies per individual, but we could see withdrawal from friends and activities, shifts in mood or feelings, or a student might demonstrate anxiety or strong feelings of nervousness,” she said.
Meyer said the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation has partnered with Dodge County and this allowed the county to expand Open Door Counseling to include the Watertown School District.
Tina Crave, president and CEO of the GWCHF said the foundation provided the Dodge County Human Services Department with a $200,000 grant which covers the cost of providing several schools in the county with a therapist who is employed by human services.
WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug said she is optimistic that the aid from Dodge County will be helpful.
“I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to have this partnership with Dodge County,” she said. “There is no doubt that this will provide a needed service to some of our students and our families.”This provides an excellent opportunity to provide support for our students and families in a school setting. This offers a needed service to our families in a convenient location, and it will help our students who are in need of support get that support, so they can be better focused on learning in the classroom. We are so grateful to Dodge County Human Services for their willingness to provide this needed resource for our students and families.”
According to the provider agreement, Dodge County is, “... engaged in the business of providing individual, family, and/or group mental health counseling services for student populations.”
The provider agreement stated that, “The school district recognizes that offering mental health and/or AODA counseling services, on-site, provides significant benefits to students without substantial disruption to the educational process.”
Addressing the purpose of the plans, Dodge County stated, “The parties recognize the benefits of offering mental health counseling services to students in a convenient, accessible and discreet setting within the school building during school hours. Services may continue to be provided within the school building during the summer break upon mutual agreement by the district and the provider.”
As part of the agreement, the school district will provide access for Dodge County to a designated space within the service building that will be private and confidentiality will be guaranteed to students receiving services.
Dodge County employs licensed counselors who are available to counsel students requesting services. These services will be provided one day per week, unless agreed-upon exceptions are made between the district and the county.
The contract covers an initial period beginning Sept. 28 through June 10, 2023, but the county and school district may agree in writing to extend the term for an additional period, the provider agreement stated.
In state news on the Wisconsin student mental health crisis, the Wisconsin Assembly on Tuesday passed a Republican-authored bill that would require Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to spend $100 million in COVID-19 relief funding on mental health programs in schools.
The Associated Press reported that the measure approved on a party line 60-38 vote, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against, faces a nearly certain veto from Evers.
He has already vetoed two similar bills that would direct how he spends COVID-19 funding from the federal government that is currently left to the discretion of the governor to hand out.
Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said when the bill was introduced earlier this month that Republicans were “playing politics” instead of making meaningful investments in Wisconsin schools and children.
Evers proposed a $53.5 million increase in mental health funding for schools in his two-year state budget, but Republicans cut that to a $19 million increase.
Bill sponsor, Rep. Jon Plumer, of Lodi, said the measure was designed to address mental health needs of students who have been suffering throughout the pandemic.
No one was registered in opposition to the bill. Backers include the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, the Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools and the Institute for Reforming Government.
The measure would have to pass the Senate and be signed by Evers before becoming law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.