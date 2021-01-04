OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Watershed Protection Program will celebrate the organization’s fifth anniversary with a Zoom program scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presentations will be followed by a question-and-answer session with speakers beginning at 1:15 p.m.
The agenda will feature updates on the water quality initiatives being conducted by the agricultural community and the City of Oconomowoc as well as an overview of river and stream projects with supporting data. The program will also spotlight the work of local volunteers and provide a look ahead to 2021 with a sneak peek at future projects.
Everyone who has an interest in the health of the local waterways is encouraged to attend this free event, which is being co-hosted by program partners Tall Pines Conservancy, Farmers for Lake Country and Lake Country Clean Waters.
Advanced registration is required. Visit OconomowocWatershed.com to register or via this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEvdu6sqT0rH9fZ5aTYLCX32iJ9Ssext--B
The Oconomowoc Watershed Protection Program is working in partnership with more than 35 organizations to protect and improve soil and water quality in the Oconomowoc River Watershed.
For more information, contact Tom Steinbach at 262-302-1466, e-mail tom@tallpinesconservancy.org or visit oconomowocwatershed.com.
