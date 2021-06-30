JUNEAU — A 29-year-old Watertown man was sentenced Monday to three-and-a-half years in prison for shooting a gun in a dispute with another man in the City of Watertown in October 2020.
Paris Selvie faced felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, second degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct and use of a dangerous weapon.
In April, Selvie entered a no contest plea to a felony count of second degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. A felony charge of reckless use of a firearm was dismissed, but read into the record.
On Monday, Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin DeVries also ordered six years of extended supervision for Selvie.
According to the criminal complaint, Watertown police investigated a report of someone firing a gun at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Howard Street Sunday, where several shots were fired, but no one was injured. Selvie allegedly left the area and went to his home where Watertown Police officers were waiting for him. Selvie told the officers he had been home all day playing with his kids except for one “quick trip” to the Boughton Street apartment complex to drop off money for a friend, who wasn’t home. Selvie also allegedly told officers he didn’t see the individual who had been shot at in a “long time” and had been by himself when he ran the errand, the complaint states.
Selvie gave the officers permission to search his vehicle and nothing was found. Investigators also asked to search for a gun in the residence where Selvie lived. He granted the investigators permission and officers found a magazine and one round for a .458 Socom rifle and a green laser-sight for a firearm.
During a search of another vehicle at the property, officers found two 50 count boxes of PMC 9mm Luger ammunition. In one box, there were eight rounds missing, and the other box only had one round in it.
According to the criminal complaint, the shells that were left on the scene matched the ammunition caliber, make and markings of what was found in the second car. Selvie told the officers the ammunition was used when he went shooting with a friend a year earlier.
When Selvie was questioned at the Watertown Police Department, investigators told him witnesses had seen his car leaving the scene Sunday. Although he initially denied it, Selvie said, “What if it was self-defense?”
According to the criminal complaint, Selvie told officers he had gone to the victim’s residence to fight after an argument on Instagram. He said when he went to confront the victim, the two began arguing and he had seen someone hand a large butcher knife to the victim, the complaint states. Selvie said he panicked and fired two rounds. He also said he went outside the city on County Highway CW and threw the gun out of his car window. and then went home where he was met by Watertown Police, the criminal complaint stated.
The handgun was later recovered by police.
