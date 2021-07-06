ASHIPPUN — The annual Ashippun Firefighter’s Picnic kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday.

The fun begins Friday with coed and coed relaxed volleyball at 7 p.m. with music provided by “Those Guys” beginning at 8 p.m. to midnight.

Food and beverages such as burgers, brats, pizza, beer, soda and ice cream will be available for purchase from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

On Saturday, there’s a car show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with music performed by “Big Al and The HiFi’s” from 2 to 5 p.m. playing songs from the days of surfin’ to sock hops.

David Graham and the Eskimo Brothers, a high energy honky tonk trio based out of Nashville, Tenn., will perform from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

There’s no cover for any of the band performances.

Great Lakes Championship Wrestling featuring World Wrestling Entertainment legend Val Venis will begin at 6 p.m.

The raffle ticket drawing will take place on stage at 8:30 p.m.

Food will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit www.ashippunfire.org.

No carry-ins to the Ashippun Firemen’s Park will be allowed.

This is a fire department and emergency medical services fundraiser.

