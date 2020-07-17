During the past four months, the Watertown Municipal Court has been lenient about the payment of fines from tickets members of the community have received before and during this time period due to public health concerns with the coronavirus.
Those who received tickets and failed to appear at the rescheduled court date still owe money. Fines are to be paid to the court due to failure to appear or to contact the court.
As the court returns to normal operations, those with tickets are reminded they still owe to get current with payments. Doing nothing could result in a suspension of driving privileges (Department of Transportation charges a $60 reinstatement fee), referring the debt to Wisconsin Department of Revenue for collection (extra fees are incurred) or ultimately result in the commitment to the Jefferson or Dodge County jail for failure to pay.
These alternate sentences can be avoided by appearing in court on Aug. 26 at either 10:30 a.m. or 5:30 p.m. to ask Judge Mark Sweet for an extension to pay in full or to set up an installment plan to make payments each month until the amount owed is paid. Another option is to pay the amount due prior to the August deadline.
Contact the court clerk in person Monday, Wednesday or Friday or at 920-206-4203 to pay over the phone or for more information.
