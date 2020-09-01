OAK GROVE — An elderly man and woman were evacuated Friday night from a smoke-filled home after a charger malfunctioned on a backup sump pump.
Juneau Fire Chief Curt Ninmann said his department was paged at 11:37 p.m. Friday to a single-family home at W5732 St. Ann Road in the Town of Oak Grove following a report of a house filling with smoke.
“When we arrived, we found the house was filled with approximately 30% smoke,” Ninmann said. “Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies were able to get the two residents safely out of the home.”
Ninmann said the two residents, who are in their 90s, were checked out by Juneau EMS and were found to be in good health.
He said after the home was ventilated, the residents were able to return.
Ninmann said there were no injuries. His department and EMS returned to the firehouse after an hour.
