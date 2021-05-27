Making room for more Mexican food in Watertown

Can Watertown handle yet another Mexican restaurant?
Cristina Sanchez and Jeronimo Contreras hope so.
The two are the owners of Fiesta Las Margaritas, 1512 S. Church St., which is set to open its doors within the first two weeks of June.
The new restaurant, which fills the vacancy of the former Sprecher’s location, is up against some heady competition with such well-established restaurants as Amado’s, Taqueria Maria’s, El Mariachi and Deeg’s Bar and Grill, which all serve Mexican cuisine.
Watertown Strategic Initiatives and Development Coordinator Alex Allon doesn’t see it as a problem for the newcomers.
“Competition is good,” Allon said. “It spurs creativity, which is not a bad thing. That’s how businesses grow and become more innovative. Competition is healthy. It benefits everyone.
“We’re excited to have them in our community,” he said. “I think it’s great and an amazing time for someone to take a risk and start a new business. We will support them as much as we can.”
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland also expressed her pleasure with a new restaurant in the city.
“I’m excited to see a new restaurant move into this space. It is a sign of the times that we’re moving further into recovery from the pandemic when we start to see new restaurants opening,” McFarland said. “The owners have established restaurants elsewhere and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them and welcome them into our community.”
So what will separate Fiesta Las Margaritas from the others?
Contreras said it’s family-owned and operated.
He said unlike the others his restaurant will offer 25 different flavors of margaritas and non-alcoholic ones for the children so they feel included during dinner.
“Aside from local and imported beers, we will also have tap beers available,” he said.
Sanchez said their menu will offer a large selection of Mexican food.
Contreras said his parrilladas, which is a variety of grilled meats, are the “best” in the area. He said the fajitas will be his signature dish along with plenty of seafood and fish for patrons to choose from.
Fiesta Las Margaritas will also offer a brunch on Sundays with both American and Mexican cuisine.
He said an average lunch will cost $8-$10 with dinners at $10-$20.
“We’re really excited to be here,” he said. “We’re ready to serve the community.”
