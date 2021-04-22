MADISON – Unemployment rates for both Dodge and Jefferson counties dropped slightly in March, according to the Department of Workforce Development release of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates of unemployment and employment statistics for Wisconsin metropolitan areas, major cities and counties in Wisconsin for March 2021.
In brief, the non-seasonally adjusted preliminary data for unemployment rates declined or stayed in the same in 63 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties over the month and 13 counties over the year.
In Dodge County, the unemployment rate dropped from 4.4% in February to 4.3% in March. It is still higher than the 3.5% reported in March of 2020. The county ranked 19 among the state’s 72 counties.
In Jefferson County, the unemployment rate also dropped, from 4.6% in February to 4.4% in March. It is still higher than the 3.7 %t reported a year ago. Jefferson County ranked 20 among the counties.
Dane County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.5% in March. Forest County had the highest unemployment rate last month at 9.4 percent.
In Metropolitan Statistical Areas, the preliminary March unemployment rates declined or stayed the same in all of Wisconsin’s 12 metro areas over the month and increased over the year.
The preliminary March unemployment rates declined or stayed the same in 24 of Wisconsin’s 34 largest cities over the month and increased in 33 cities over the year.
