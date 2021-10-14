Jefferson County 4-H members receive awards

FORT ATKINSON – The Jefferson County 4-H program held its annual awards banquet Oct. 7 at Riverstone in Fort Atkinson, recognizing top volunteers and achievements in numerous projects and areas of 4-H.
Recognized was the 2020-21 poster contest winner, Olivia Dolph, whose art graced the cover of the awards program.
Also honored were the 2020-2021 speech contest participants: Breanna Buchholz of the Jefferson Boosters, Cadence Filer of the Farmington All-Stars, Ella and Lillian Hansen of the Rock River Clovers, Joey Shoop of the Jefferson Boosters, and Michael Wilson of Farmington All Stars, with Shoop and Wilson winning Awards of Excellence.
The organization gave out Clover Awards to top 4-H participants on the club and county level and beyond. First year Clover award winners are recognized at the green level, with successive awards following at the bronze, silver, gold and finally emerald level.
Honored with the Green Clover Award this year were: Gavin Boettcher, Rock Lake Troopers; Brody Jacobson, Twin Rivers; Gavin Peter, Lake Ripley; Jacey Peter, Lake Ripley; and Kolton Reu, Stone School.
Honored with the Bronze Clover Award were Gracelynn Dolph, Rock Lake Troopers; Henry Ebel, Jefferson Boosters; and Scott Mehringer, Lake Ripley.
Honored with the Silver Award were Breanna Buchholz, Jefferson Boosters; Ellie Ebel, Jefferson Boosters; Joseph Ebel, Jefferson Boosters; Anneka Schuld, Twin Rivers; and Kadence Schuld, Twin Rivers.
The Gold Award went to Olivia Dolph, Rock Lake Troopers; Hunter Jacobson, Twin Rivers; Lillian Small, Ixonia Victory; and Ella van Zanten, Jefferson Boosters.
The Emerald Award went to Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley; Karmyn Gross, Rock Lake Troopers; Nicole van Zanten, Jefferson Boosters; and Michael Wilson, Farmington All Stars.
Honored for their recordbooks were the following:
At the Cloverbud (K-2) level were Melanie Hainer, Cream of the Crop; Eva Holzapfel, Lake Ripley; Haylie Reu, Stone School; Elayna Schuld, Twin Rivers; and Liam Schuld, Twin Rivers.
Regular 4-H recordbook awards went to Elsa Ager-Hart, Duck Creek; Roald Ager-Hart, Duck Creek; Gracelynn Dolph, Rock Lake Troopers; Olivia Dolph, Rock Lake Troopers; Ellie Ebel, Jefferson Boosters; Henry Ebel, Jefferson Boosters; Joseph Ebel, Jefferson Boosters; Scott Mehringer, Lake Ripley; Kolton Reu, Stone School; Anneka Schuld, Twin Rivers; Kadence Schuld, Twin Rivers; Joey Shoop, Jefferson Boosters; Brooklyn Wegner, Hubbleton Hustlers; Michael Wilson, Farmington All Stars; and Rowan Wilson, Farmington All Stars.
Small Animal Sale Record Book Awards for the top three junior books went to Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley; Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley; and Peyton Greving, Farmington All Stars.
Honored for the top three senior books were Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley; Olivia Jennrich, Rock River Clovers; and Kadence Schuld, Twin Rivers.
Also honored were Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley; Lilyana Eggert, South Side Eagles; Eli Goers, South Side Eagles; Brody Jacobson, Twin Rivers; Hunter Jacobson, Twin Rivers; Cruz Jennrich, Rock River Clovers; Violet Jennrich, Rock River Clovers; Jena Lenz, Hubbleton Hustlers; Kolton Reu, Stone School; and Anneka Schuld, Twin Rivers.
Club secretary book honors went to Rowan Wilson, Farmington All Stars (high honors) Jenna Degner, Hubbleton Hustlers (AOE) Olivia Dolph, Rock Lake Troopers (AOE), and Victor Evenson, Lake Ripley (AOE).
Club treasurer book honors went to Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley (AOE); Kaia Heimstreet, Rock Lake Troopers (AOE) and Ethan Hoyt, Hubbleton Hustlers (AOE).
Earning honors for their club reporter/historian books were Gracelynn Dolph, Rock Lake Troopers; Ellie Ebel, Jefferson Boosters, and Michael Wilson, Farmington All Stars, all of whom received high honors, as well as Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley, (AOE.)
Project grant awards went to Hanna Brattlie, Lake Ripley, Entrepreneurship Project; Rylee Brattlie, Lake Ripley, Entrepreneurship Project; Kyle Durkee, Lake Ripley, Goat Project; Zackary Durkee, Lake Ripley, Rabbit Project; Henry Ebel, Jefferson Boosters, Poultry Project; Tawney Hadler, Rock River Clovers, Self-Determined Arts Project; Lillian Hansen, Rock River Clovers, Swine Project; Scott Mehringer, Lake Ripley, Poultry Project; Maggie Mindemann, Country Roots, Beef Project; Isabel Osborn, Country Roamers, Horse Project; Jordan Repsumer, Lake Ripley, Woodworking Project; Sarah Repsumer, Lake Ripley, Goat Project; Adria Saxby, Rock Lake Troopers, Shooting Sports Project; Duke Schlender, Hubbleton Hustlers, Dairy Project; Trent Schlender, Hubbleton Hustlers, Dairy Project; Anneka Schuld, Twin Rivers, Cat Project; Kadence Schuld, Twin Rivers, Poultry Project; Joey Shoop, Jefferson Boosters, Goat Project; Elliott Small, Ixonia Victory, Rabbit Project; and Oliver Small, Ixonia Victory, Poultry Project.
Project awards, given for exemplary work in a specific project, went to Brody Jacobson, Twin Rivers, Goat Project and Swine Project; Hunter Jacobson, Twin Rivers, Goat Project and Swine Project; Kolton Reu, Stone School, Beef Project and Poultry Project; Skyleigh Schroedl, Cream of the Crop, Beef Project and Dairy Project; Anneka Schuld, Twin Rivers, Cat Project, Poultry Project and Swine Project; Kadence Schuld, Twin Rivers, Poultry Project and Swine Project; Michael Wilson, Farmington All Stars, Rocketry Project, Creative Writing Project, Arts/Performing Arts Project; and Rowan Wilson, Farmington All Stars, Art Project and Creative Writing Project.
In terms of club awards, “Hands to Larger Service” community service awards went to the following clubs: first place Jefferson Boosters; second place Lake Ripley, third place Cream of the Crop, fourth place Ixonia Victory and fifth place Rock River Clovers.
The top winners in the club 4-H Week window display challenge were: in first place, the Jefferson Boosters with their display at the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce; in second place, Rock Lake Troopers with their display at American Family Insurance in Lake Mills; and in third place, the Rock River Clovers with their display at Kwik Trip in Fort Atkinson.
Also participating were the Farmington All-Stars, with a display at the Johnson Creek Veterinary Clinic, and the Hebron Helping Hands.
Receiving the Green and Gold Award, which recognizes members or leaders who have demonstrated a consistent effort of volunteer service to their club or project, was member Elizabeth Katzman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.