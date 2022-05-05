JEFFERSON — Jefferson County GOP’s next Meet & Greet will feature gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun, along with attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Adam Jarchow.

The event is set for 6 p.m. Monday, May 16 at Watertown Elks Lodge, 117 N. First St., Watertown.

For more information, contact Chairman@JeffersonCountyRepublicanParty.com.

