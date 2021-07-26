The Watertown Municipal Band will join forces with the Hartland Community Band for a double header concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the bandshell in Riverside park.

The Hartland band will begin the concert with “The Star Spangled Banner,” followed by “Strike Up the Band,” “Raiders March,” “Shenandoah (Ragged Old Flag),” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Pixar Movie Magic,” “Rainy Day’s and Mondays,” “Seventy-Six Trombones,” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”

Watertown Municipal Band will follow with “Fanfare and Flourishes,” “A Child’s Lullabye,” “Military Escort,” “As Summer was Just Beginning,” “Washington Post,” “Georgia on my Mind,” “The Roosters Lay Eggs in Kansas” “Golden Age of Broadway,” and “Amparita Roca.”

The Watertown band will be under the direction of Tom Henninger.

The concert is free and open to the public.

Seating is limited and concert-goers are encouraged to bring folding chairs.

On Thursday, the Watertown Municipal Band will travel to Hartland for a concert.

Recommended for you

Load comments