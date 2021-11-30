FORT ATKINSON — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed Monday that Enbridge Energy’s cleanup of Fort Atkinson’s Blackhawk Island following a diluent chemical spill has been progressing satisfactorily.
Enbridge reported last week that its remediation was going well.
Milwaukee-based Field Operations Director of the DNR’s Remediation and Redevelopment Program, Trevor Nobile, said Monday afternoon that Enbridge and its environmental consultant are continuing to respond to the 2019 discharge.
“The responsible party has taken an interim remedial action to mitigate the impacts of the discharge and are continuing to conduct their site investigation,” Nobile said.
Nobile added that Enbridge has, “continued to submit applicable status updates and work plans, as needed,” and that the DNR reviews these submittals for compliance with Wisconsin Administrative Code.
The pipeline, Line 13, is also known as the Southern Lights Pipeline. It begins in Manhattan, Ill., and runs through Wisconsin and Minnesota, delivering products to Enbridge’s Edmonton terminal in Alberta, Canada.
The line transports 180,000 barrels per day of petroleum diluent, which is used to dilute heavy oils for easier transportation.
The spill took place on Blackhawk Island Road near the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong. The leak has been stopped, with Enbridge reaching the conclusion that 29 to 33 barrels of diluent were released into the ground.
Enbridge will continue remediation efforts at the site, according to Juli Kellner, a communications staff member for Enbridge.
Jefferson County Director of Emergency Management Donna Haugom also said Monday that Enbridge has indicated there have been no additional requests from landowners from near the spill site and, “Enbridge has let them know everything that is being reported to the DNR is available online and is public knowledge.”
Haugom said there is no date for when cleanup is to be completed.
“Enbridge indicated they will continue to work with the DNR to fulfill all regulatory obligations,” she said.
Enbridge petroleum product pipelines run through Jefferson County communities of Koshkonong, Lake Mills, Oakland and Waterloo.
