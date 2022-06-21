Investment funds announced for Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives

WATERLOO — There was a $80 million surprise Monday morning following the traditional dairy breakfast held on the Crave Brothers Homestead Cheese farm in Waterloo this past weekend.
After hosting more than 4,000 people for breakfast Saturday and Sunday, the Crave farm in Waterloo hosted the U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary of Agriculture for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jennifer Moffitt and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin Monday morning.
The two officials announced that $80 million has been awarded to the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives through the American Rescue Plan.
The funds are being awarded to the four current DBI Initiatives, including $20 million for Wisconsin’s Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, led by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Moffitt told members of Crave family and dairy business organization representatives.
Baldwin had voted for the American Rescue Plan in 2021. Baldwin authored the bill creating the DBI program, successfully shepherding its passage in 2018.
Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese was a previous recipient of a grant from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance during its first grant cycle in 2019. The Craves use the milk from its herd of 1,100 cows on the original homestead and 800 head on a nearby farm to produce 10,000 pounds of cheese a day.
Tours of the farm were available during the dairy breakfast. Both Baldwin and Moffitt also had an opportunity to view the operations and cheese factory at the Town of Portland farm.
Moffitt said she was excited to be making the announcement of the funding. “We all need to work together to overcome hardships and have better markets for producers,” she added. “This will grow the economy in rural America.”
“America’s dairy industry anchors rural communities in Wisconsin,” said Rebecca Sweeney of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. She noted the number of farms in Wisconsin are declining, some attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Wisconsin’s dairy businesses are a key driver of our state’s economy and with all the challenges they face, I’m working to do everything I can to help,” Baldwin said. “This federal funding from USDA will help Wisconsin dairy businesses modernizes, reach new markets and create economic growth. The Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives provide our farmers, cheese makers and dairy processors with the tools they need to innovate and develop new Made in Wisconsin dairy products. I’m thankful that President Biden and USDA are committed partners in supporting Wisconsin’s dairy economy and rural communities.”
Baldwin said she buys a lot of Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese, both in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. “I am proud to be a supporter of this rescue plan.”
George Crave said the previous grant was used to re-circulate water on the farm, from the cheese plant to the 3,000 acres of crops that surround the farm. “Eventually, all water is recycled and returned to the fields,” he said.
Funds were also used to take the cheese products to the interstate market, George Crave said.
The USDA also announced the availability of $22.9 million through a request for applications for funding provided by fiscal year 2022 appropriations to support these same DBI Initiatives.
Since its inception in 2019, DBI initiatives have provided valuable technical assistance and sub-grants to dairy farmers and businesses across their region, assisting them with business plan development, marketing and branding, as well as increasing access to innovative production and processing techniques to support the development of value-added products. Separate from this supplemental American Rescue Plan funding, the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service plans to announce a new DBI request for application later in the year contingent upon appropriations.
Agricultural Marketing Service supports U.S. food and agricultural products market opportunities, while increasing consumer access to fresh, healthy foods through applied research, technical services and congressionally funded grants.
Since 2019, the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance has served dairy businesses in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, working to increase on-farm diversification, support the creation of new value-added dairy products, including specialty cheeses and expand dairy export endeavors.
Following the grant announcements, a round table discussion was held by the dairy business representatives and members of the Crave family. The discussion was held in the same shed that was used the previous day to serve the thousands of people who came for breakfast.
“It was great to see people supporting the dairy industry,” Jordan Crave said about the breakfast. “It was well organized, well planned and enjoyable for us to host,” Crave said. About 1,800 people came to the farm for pancakes, eggs, sausages and cheese on Saturday and about 2,200 on Sunday. The ice cream cones were the big hit of both days, Crave added.
