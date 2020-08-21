Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.

For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.

Monday, Aug. 24 — 8a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Randal Harrison, jazz violinist; 9 a.m., Hoy! Wisconsin Today; 11a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, For Those Who Served; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Golden Oldies and More;” 2 p.m., ”Drive-by Fourth of July” parade 2020; 3:30 p.m., “E-I-E-I Ooops” Douglas School kindergarten concert; 4 p.m., Hoy! Wisconsin Today; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019; 8 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 5:30 p.m. ceremony.

Tuesday, Aug. 25 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Randal Harrison, jazz violinist; 1:30 p.m., Evan and Tom Leahy Band with stats; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 Graduation, 6:45 pm ceremony.

Wednesday, Aug. 26 — 8 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 8:30 a.m., “E-I-E-I Ooops” Douglas School kindergarten concert; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., For Those Who Served; 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Mare Edstrom and Kenn Fox;” 2 p.m., Randal Harrison, jazz violinist; 2:30 p.m., Pet of the Week; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., “E-I-E-I Ooops” Douglas School kindergarten concert; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.

Thursday Aug. 27 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Euterpe Music Club “Folk Songs of the World;” 2:30 p.m., This Heart I Surrender Live in Sheboygan; 3 p.m., For Those Who Served; 3:30 p.m., “E-I-E-I Ooops” Douglas School kindergarten concert; 4 p.m., Riverfest Highlights 2019; 4:30 p.m., Randal Harrison, jazz violinist; 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 8 p.m., ceremony.

Friday, Aug. 28 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., Irish Fest at Home; 9:30 a.m., “E-I-E-I Ooops” Douglas School kindergarten concert; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 8 p.m., ceremony; noon, Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 6:45 pm ceremony; 1 p.m., Watertown High School graduation ceremony, 5:30 p.m., ceremony; 2 p.m., Rhythm on the Rock “Mare Edstrom and Kenn Fox;” 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 4:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 8 p.m., ceremony; 7:30 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 6:45 pm ceremony; 8:30 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 5:30 p.m., ceremony.

Saturday, Aug. 29 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 5:30 p.m., ceremony; 11 a.m., Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 6:45 pm ceremony; noon, Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 8 p.m., ceremony; 1 p.m., The Midday Show; 1:30 p.m., The 411; 2 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 8 p.m., ceremony; 3 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 6:45 pm ceremony; 4 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 5:30 p.m., ceremony; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 6 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 5:30 p.m., ceremony; 7 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 6:45 pm ceremony; 8 p.m., Watertown High School 2020 graduation, 8 p.m., ceremony.

Sunday, Aug. 30 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.

