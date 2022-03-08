The 35th Watertown Riverfest celebration this year will feature a wide variety of musical entertainment, including Steely Dane, a Steely Dan tribute show, Bruce in the USA, a tribute to Bruce Springsteen, and a number of performers with Watertown ties.
The entertainment lineup was announced to volunteer leaders at a dinner Sunday night at Turner Hall.
The volunteer leadership team of the annual event also learned the celebration in 2021 had a net profit of $30,702, one of the highest margins in recent years.
Tom Schultz, festival chairman, announced Bruce in the USA will anchor Saturday, Aug. 13, at the festival with a show beginning at 8:40 p.m. He also announced all other groups performing over the course of the four-day festival.
Bruce in the USA is expected to perform some of Springsteen’s long list of hits, including “Born to Run,” “Hungry Hearts,” “Born in the USA,” “Cadillac Ranch” and many more.
The festival’s headliner on Friday evening, Aug. 12, will be Them Coolee Boys, a western-Wisconsin-based Jamgrass band which represents the next generation of contemporary bluegrass. The band is leading this revitalized music format and is playing theaters and festivals throughout the country.
The festival will open on Thursday, Aug. 11, with a show by Johnny Wad, one of Riverfest’s all-time favorite rockers from the Fox Valley.
The headliner show, featuring Steely Dane, the music of Steely Dan, will follow Johnny Wad. This 11-13 piece band is based in Madison and is filled with “super-musicians,” including Watertown natives Jay Moran and Clay Konnor.
Opening for Them Coolee Boys on Friday will be The WhiskeyBells at 4:30 p.m. and Copper Box at 6:30 p.m. Both bands are Wisconsin based and feature strong female vocals.
Saturday’s main stage entertainment will begin at 1 p.m. with Geoff Landon and Friends, performing country-tinged adult contemporary music.
Returning by popular demand will be Big Al & The Hi-Fi’s with a 3:45 p.m. show of classic rock sing-along hits.
Something To Do will take to the stage at 6:15 p.m. for another classic rock show.
Topping off the evening will be the 8:40 p.m. show by Bruce in the USA.
Three bands will be featured on Sunday, Aug. 14, all stylistically coordinated with the classic auto show, which draws more than 400 vehicles and thousands of spectators each year.
First on the main stage will be Chicago’s Dancing Queen, the music of ABBA, at noon. Substitute/Tales from the Who, will follow at 2:15 p.m. and closing out the festival will be Road Trip, the classic rock band from the Oshkosh and Green Lake areas.
In addition, the Extra Crispy Brass Band will be performing six New Orleans style parades around the grounds on Saturday and Sunday.
The festival will also feature the chainsaw art and auction, Taste of Watertown, face painting/body art, caricature artist, a sleight-of-hand magician, carnival-midway, the fireworks show Friday evening, 5K run sponsored by the YMCA, beanbag and horseshoe tournaments, the arts and crafts show on Saturday and Sunday, and many other activities.
Prior to announcing the acts, John Ertl, the festival’s producer, offered a few insights into the changing dynamics of the live music scene.
He said classic rock shows with all or most members intact are commanding prices so high they are no longer feasible for venue like Riverfest. He said, “the number of highly popular classic rock groups is also diminishing rapidly and of them, few are interested in performing live concert settings.
“As a result, the industry is moving more and more toward the tribute bands, an effective tool Riverfest has used in recent years to continue the high quality music traditions while keeping within budget limitations,” he added.
Ertl said he expects that trend to continue in the coming years as festival goers want excellent music, but at a price that makes the events sustainable.
“We were fortunate to have four excellent days of warm, sunny weather and that, along with the excellent musical lineup were major factors in this past year’s successful event,” Schultz said. Overall revenues were $460,000 and expenses totaled $428,700, leaving the profit of just over $30,000.
Some of the major revenue categories at this past year’s festival were: food and beverage ticket sales, $353,000; raffle ticket revenue, $43,500; carnival/midway revenues, $36,300; arts and crafts fair, $11,100; souvenir/merchandise, $5,625; classic car show, $4,230; restaurant fees, $1,650; and chainsaw art, $1,400.
Among the expenses for the festival in 2021 were: food vendor payments, $129,000; entertainment and production, $75,000; beverage expenses, $49,000; management fees and expenses, $32,500; overtime costs for city workers, $22,150; advertising and public relations, $17,200; shuttle buses, $15,700; electrical work, $11,300; fireworks show, $11,300; private security, $8,300; park maintenance expenses, $8,100; tent rentals, $6,200; ticket printing and other related costs, $5,600 and temporary bathrooms, $5,300.
