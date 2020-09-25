Following is the Watertown TV weekly schedule for channel 985.
For any questions or concerns, call Karen Huismann, Watertown TV media coordinator, at 920-262-4021 or email Watertown TV at watertowntv@cityofwatertown.org.
Monday, Sept. 28 — 8 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8:30 a.m., Veteran’s Day at the Senior Center “A Little Bit of Heaven” performance; 10 a.m., 25th annual POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony; 11a.m., St. Mark’s regular service; noon, Music for the Master; 12:30 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 1 p.m., AAUW “Democracy Forum;” 2p.m., AAUW Great Decisions Series “US Relations with the Northern Triangle;” 3 p.m., AAUW Great Decisions Series “Artificial Intelligence and Data;” 3:30 p.m., Local Music Show, performance by John Gay; 4 p.m., Watertown High School girls volleyball vs. Reedsburg; 6 p.m., St. Mark’s regular service; 7 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 7:30 p.m., Music for the Master; 8 p.m., Gazebo Musikk “The Rotation.”
Tuesday, Sept. 29 — 8 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 9 a.m., River Valley Church; 10a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 11 a.m., Christ United Methodist Church; noon, Immanuel Lutheran Church; 1 p.m., Watertown High School boys soccer vs. Portage; 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 4 p.m., River Valley Church; 5 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 7 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 8 p.m., Watertown High School girls volleyball vs. Reedsburg.
Wednesday, Sept. 30 — 8 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 8:30 a.m., Music for the Master; 9 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 10 a.m., AAUW Great Decisions Series “Artificial Intelligence and Data;” 10:30 a.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 11 a.m., Calvary Baptist Church; noon, common council meeting; 1 p.m., AAUW “Democracy Forum;” 2 p.m., 25th annual POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony; 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 5:30 p.m., Music for the Master; 6 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 7 p.m., common council meeting; 8 p.m., Promised Land Ministries Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Watertown.
Thursday Oct. 1 — 8 a.m., common council meeting; 9 a.m., AAUW “Democracy Forum;” 10 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 11 a.m., Moravian Church; noon, St. Matthew’s Church; 1 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 1:30 p.m., Watertown High School girls volleyball vs. Reedsburg; 3:30 p.m., Gazebo Musikk “The Rotation;” 5 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 6 p.m., Moravian Church; 7 p.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 8 p.m., Gazebo Musikk “Mystery Mirrors.”
Friday, Oct. 2 — 8 a.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 a.m., 25th annual POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony; 10 a.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 11 a.m., Veteran’s Day at the senior center “A Little Bit of Heaven” performance; 12:30 p.m., Local Music Show, performance by John Gay; 1 p.m., Watertown High School girls volleyball vs. Reedsburg; 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 4 p.m., Pathways with Penny; 4:30 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church; 6 p.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 6:30 p.m., 25th annual POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony; 7:30 p.m., Local Music Show, performance by John Gay; 8 p.m., Veteran’s Day at the senior center “A Little Bit of Heaven.” performance
Saturday, Oct. 3 — 7:30 a.m., Mayor Emily McFarland’s weekly roundup; 8 a.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church; 9 a.m., Your Yoga Lifestyle Coach; 9:30 a.m., Pathways with Penny; 10 a.m., Veteran’s Day at the senior center “A Little Bit of Heaven” performance; 11:30 a.m., Watertown High School boys soccer vs. Portage; 1:30 p.m., AAUW “Democracy Forum;” 2:30 p.m., Drive by Fourth of July Parade 2020; 4 p.m., Local Music Show, performance by John Gay; 4:30 p.m., Music for the Master; 5 p.m., Carol’s Kitchen; 5:30 p.m., Sports Talk with Jamie Koepp; 6 p.m., Watertown High School girls volleyball vs. Reedsburg; 8 p.m., Gazebo Musikk “Mystery Mirrors.”
Sunday, Oct. 4 — 8 a.m., River Valley Alliance Church; 9 a.m., common council meeting; 10 a.m., St. Matthew’s Church; 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church; noon, St. John’s Lutheran Watertown; 1 p.m., St. Marks regular service; 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church; 3 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church; 4 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church; 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church; 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ; 7 p.m., Moravian Church; 8 p.m., St. Luke’s Church; 9 p.m., St. John’s Ixonia Church.
