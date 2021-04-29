For the past 43 years, Paul Radtke of rural Watertown has been driving around delivering letters and packages. That will come to an end Friday when he takes the last lap of his postal route.
Radtke was saluted Wednesday by about 50 of his fellow co-workers, supervisors and postal retirees as he drove down Poplar Grove Road in the Town of Lebanon. They waved as Radtke drove the familiar white postal vehicle delivering mail to customers.
Radtke followed in the footsteps of his father delivering mail. His father drove the same route that Paul is finishing his career on.
“My father delivered mail and I thought it would be a good job,” Radtke said days before his retirement. “Initially, I was hired as a sub for him,” he added. Radtke, who was born and raised in Watertown, was 20 years old when he started filling in for his father, and will soon be turning 63. When he started working for the postal service, he had no idea he would be there for the next 42 years of his life.
He has only had two regular routes during his tenure with the post office. He currently delivers mail northeast of Watertown in the Town of Lebanon. His delivery route includes 554 to 572 customers.
“I do it alone, but at times I require help, like at Christmas or if I am training on the route,” Radtke said.
Radtke begins his day at 7:30 a.m., sorting mail. That process can take anywhere from two to three hours. “It all depends on the volume of mail,” he said. On the average, he hits the road about 10 a.m.
The time it takes to do the route also varies, depending on the weather and the mail volume. “A six-hour drive time is not unusual,” he said. His route is a little over 60 miles. The route is longer if he has parcels and has to go up driveways to deliver the packages.
He has experienced all types of weather, from blizzards to hot temperatures. Only once can he recall that he did not attempt to make a route. It depended on if the plows were out and about, then mailmen would at least make an attempt for deliveries, he said.
Radtke recalled getting stuck on a snowy day, prior to the days of cellphones. “I didn’t have a cellphone and I had to walk to find someone home. I rode back on the fender of a tractor to wrench out my car.”
On another occasion, he got stuck in snow in the middle of the road. “I got out and shoveled, moved down the hill, and got out and shoveled again. There was a guy at the bottom of the hill and he told him, ‘I have been watching you and you made some pretty good time.’”
Over time, Radtke began to lose contact with his customers as the delivery system switched from names to fire numbers. “Initially, there were not fire numbers for addresses,” he pointed out. Mail was delivered to rural routes with names. “You had to concentrate more on names than addresses,” he said. Fire numbers are helpful, he admitted.
The type of mail has also changed over the years, the rural route driver said. Letters make up less of his delivery now, but there are more parcels.
When asked how much mail he has delivered over the past 42 years, he said, “I wouldn’t be able to estimate.”
One person will really miss Radtke is his wife, Sue Radtke. Sue is also a letter carrier for the Watertown Post Office.
“He will miss the scenery and the people,” Sue Radtke said of her husband’s route. “Every day we go through what we saw,” she said while waiting for her husband to drive by on Poplar Grove Road. He will tell her if he saw a turtle on a log or turkeys in a field.
“You can’t replace people like Paul,” said Leanne R. Theis, former supervisors in the Watertown Post Office and now postmaster in Cambridge. “He cares, he will go the extra mile.” If he forgets to deliver a package, he will backtrack to deliver the parcel, she said.
“He is a reliable person,” Theis said. “Many times he saved me by coming in on his off day.”
Both Theis and Radtke’s wife agreed, he never called in sick. “He is the epitome of what a rural carrier should be,” Theis said. “He will be sorely missed”
Paul Radtke is a member of the 2 Million Mile Club, Theis said. That is how many miles he drove on his route with an accident, she added. “The post office as a whole was lucky to have Paul all these years.”
“He was kind of an in-house historian,” said co-worker Bill Kopplin, another rural route carrier. “He was the pillar of the post office.” Radkte knew his route, his customers and all the changes that occurred over the years.
“He was one of those model employees,” former Watertown Post Master Jeff Hoffman said. “He is one of those guys you build an office around. He was very professional and very nice,” said Hoffman, who served as postmaster in the city from 1998 to 2013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.