A Watertown husband and wife team that has gone through the perils of a cancer diagnosis, care and treatment are this year's Rock River Relay For Life honorary survivor and caregiver.
Scott Strege is the survivor, having been diagnosed with colon cancer almost 10 years ago, and his wife, Debbie is being honored as the caregiver.
Both have been asked to address the gathering at this year's Relay For Life, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park in Watertown. This year's theme is, "Let's Kick Cancer Out of the Park."
"I get to give a speech if I want to," Scott said. He plans to present his story on how he fought the disease from start to finish.
Scott said local relay organizer Kay Christian had contacted him about being the honorary survivor two years ago, before the event went virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, the event is being held in person, where people can walk, including those battling cancer, those that are cancer survivors or those remembering someone who fought and lost their battle.
Scott's story will be of survival with the help of his wife. "It is a package deal," Scott said.
Scott and Debbie were married Aug. 1, 2013, almost two years after Scott got the devastating health news.
Scott became ill in the fall of 2011, at the age of 42. He was having digestive problems, which turned into severe cramping. On Nov. 3, 2011, Debbie finally took her future husband to urgent care. "They did test, upon test, until they discovered a tumor that was restricting his colon. The tumor was the size of an orange," Debbie said.
He had surgery to remove a section of his colon and tumor at 8 p.m. the next day. Doctors put on a colostomy bag. He spent less than a week in the hospital, as the pain substantially subsided.
"They took out a foot of his intestine and doctors tested the organ along with both ends," Debbie said. They also removed and tested several lymph nodes.
It was the Saturday after Thanksgiving that the Streges learned Scott had cancer. The official colon cancer news was delivered by Dr. Michael Eastman of Johnson Creek in December.
Scott said colon cancer is not in his family and because of his age, he did not have a colonoscopy as they are not advised under the age of 50. But looking back, Scott said he had some irritation two or three years ago and was told it was hemorrhoids.
Scott was asked if he wanted to go through a clinical trial for his treatment, which he declined, but Debbie talked him into it.
Debbie said back in 1999 her oldest son was diagnosed at the age of 4 with leukemia. Clinic trials are needed to study the disease and determine what works for the cure.
Because her husband was in good health prior to the diagnosis, he would be a perfect candidate for the clinical trials, Debbie said. He had his first chemotherapy treatment Dec. 20, 2011.
Because everyone has different reactions to the treatment, Scott's reactions would be noteworthy because he had no underlying illnesses, his wife said.
Scott agreed to the clinical trials and only had two side effects to the chemotherapy. Scott noted he had cold fingers and feet and he also couldn't drink anything cold. He also lost some ability to taste.
With his minimal side effects, Scott did not miss much work as a mechanical design technician at Baker/Rullman with headquarters on West Main Street.
Of his seven tumors, two disappeared and five shrank a lot, Scott said. Because of the tumors, he underwent a portal vein embolization procedure on his liver that induces the regrowth of the liver on one side in advance of a planned hepatic resection (liver removal) on the other side. The procedure is used in liver cancer and colorectal liver metastases. "The liver is the only organ that can regrow," Debbie noted.
During 2012, Scott underwent 12 surgeries between Watertown Regional Medical Center and University of Wisconsin-Hospitals in Madison, including the portal vein embolization procedure on June 4 of that year. Doctors removed 70% of his liver. He did get an infection in his scar tissue. Debbie said she had to change the wound, which was not pleasant.
Scott has a high pain tolerance and would only wince when he had his dressing changed, his wife said. During this time, Scott underwent six more chemotherapy treatments and was hooked up to pump for at-home treatment through his arm.
But he never gave up on his bowling. In fact, on Jan. 2, 2012 he threw a 300 game, the highest score in bowling. While he had hit that magic mark before, "that one was special," Debbie said. His wife encouraged him to get a ring in honor of the score.
Scott said the chemotherapy made him feel run down and tired, but otherwise was feeling fine. And at the end of that year, on Dec. 6, 2012 doctors removed his colostomy bag.
Following research, the couple learned Scott had a 10% chance of beating the disease. They had a friend, Dave Schaefer, who was diagnosed at about the same time with the disease. He lost his battle with cancer.
"It was scary knowing someone has the same diagnosis and not doing well," Debbie said.
But Scott was always upbeat about his condition. When people would ask how he was doing, he would respond ,"I am on the right side of the dirt." He was always joking and making the situation light-hearted with the nurses and doctors, Debbie said.
And now he is back to his life the way he was before the diagnosis. In fact, he is not on any medications. "I am still feeling better than that day prior to this," he said of the stomach cramping. "When you go through something like this, it is eye opening."
Scott encourages anyone not felling well to get care. Don't wait long to find the answers, he said.
