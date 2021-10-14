He is scheduled to arrive during the annual Christmas Parade of Lights that will roll through Watertown starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
The Watertown Parade Committee has begun organizing the 2021 Christmas Parade of Lights.
The parade committee is seeking units for the events. There will be no walking groups allowed and no candy or handouts will be distributed.
Donations are also being sought to fund the parade. Checks made payable to the Watertown Christmas Parade and sent to Christmas Parade of Lights Committee, P.O. Box 609, Watertown, WI 53094. The committee uses 100% of donations for parade expenses.
The parade route will be the similar to last year, when it was extended to allow more people to view the parade and practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The parade will start at the intersection of Main and Water streets, proceed on Main Street to College Avenue, turn on College Avenue to Western Avenue and proceed on Western Avenue, concluding at Fifth Street and Western Avenue.
The parade will feature bands, floats, and of course, Santa Claus.
There will also be a Jack and Jill Frost contest this year for children. The winners will also be in the parade.
To enter a unit or for more information, contact chairmen Andy Tessman at 920-342-0504 or Mark Heiden at 920-262-0835 and leave a message.
