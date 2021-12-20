Rubicon man found guilty after fight lands another in surgery

JUNEAU — A 48-year-old Rubicon man was found guilty Thursday of aggravated battery after a fight during the fall of 2020 that led to injuries requiring a Mayville man to undergo surgery to release pressure on his brain.
Eric Blum entered a no contest plea to the felony charge before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia.
If convicted, Blum faces a minimum of a $10,000 fine and six years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint, Mayville police officers arrived at 9:43 p.m. to a residence in the 400 block of Grove Street for a report of a pulseless, non-breathing man. When they arrived, officers found two women performing CPR on the man in the garage at the home. Blood was coming from the man’s ears and the back of his head.
EMTs arrived on scene, and one of the women told an officer there was an altercation between the man and Blum. According to the criminal complaint, several people heard the two men in the garage, while they were in the home. One witness had seen the victim lying on the ground and Blum kicking him.
Blum left the home and went to Kwik Trip on 121 N. Main St. in Mayville, where he was met by Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies, who were assisting on the call.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim was taken to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, where he was listed in critical condition for major head trauma. He was taken into surgery to release the pressure on his brain. The doctor described the surgery as removing part of the victim’s skull and placing tubes in his head to help with the pressure.
Blum was taken to the jail, but wouldn’t speak with investigators about the incident.
He has a sentencing hearing scheduled for March 15 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
