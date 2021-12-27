Described by the Watertown High School administration as “an outstanding student both academically and in his involvement at WHS,” readers of today’s “10 Questions” segment will find 17-year-old senior Owen Harris to perhaps be even more than that.
Harris is an amazingly well-rooted and articulate 17-year-old with strong opinions, but also some of the usual questions about what life and the big world outside of Watertown will have to offer him in just a few years.
Harris’ strong subjects in school are diverse — mathematics, English, and music. His extracurriculars are vast and include WHS boys soccer and tennis teams, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, student council, association of business students, the WHS carolers, show choir and musical, Interact, Wisconsin State DECA Leadership Council, summer youth tennis coach and Sunday school teacher. His parents are Cristopher and Jennifer Harris.
After graduation, Harris plans to attend a four-year institution he said would be, “somewhere relatively close to home” that will allow him to major in either actuarial sciences or accounting.
Here is how Harris fielded the Daily Times “10 Questions.”
1. What are your favorite activities when not in school?
“My favorite types of activities while not in school include hunting and watching movies. Specifically movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but I am thrilled to be able to watch and digest any movie in front of me.”
2. What type of media — such as video games, TV, music, movies, something else — takes up the most of your free time?
“I am not really into video games and haven’t really ever been. I am, however, a huge lover of music. I am very active within my school’s music department year-round participating in groups such as choir class, the fall musical, seasonal carolers group and several show choirs.”
{div}3. What are your top three movies of all time and why? {/div}
“I am a huge movie buff, so it’s really hard to just choose three movies. But some movies that rank pretty high on my list are ‘Forest Gump,’ ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ and ‘Black Panther.’ ‘Forest Gump’ is a classic that never ceases to make me laugh. It has an interesting story that is, historically, pretty easy to follow. I also love a good war movie and Hacksaw Ridge is just that. It’s a great, true story about the trials and tribulations of one soldier during the World War II era and it is so interesting to be able to put someone’s firsthand experiences with war into perspective. I also have a love for super hero movies and find movies with fight scenes and made up science super interesting to follow along with. ‘Black Panther’ is one of the best MCU movies, in my opinion, and definitely one of my all-time favorites.”
4. If you are an avid reader, who are your favorite authors?
“I used to love reading as a kid, but unfortunately, I have kind of grown away from reading for pleasure since then. So I can’t necessarily say I have any favorite authors. However, I have always been very fascinated with Greek mythology ever since I was a child. My favorite author to read was Rick Riordan, the author of the ‘Percy Jackson’ series. More recently, I’ve become more interested in authors such as Jack London and Aldous Huxley.”
5. What are your favorite sports and why?
“My three favorite sports are tennis, soccer and volleyball. I only started playing tennis when I was in seventh grade and fell in love with the game and everything that embodies it, however, I have played soccer all of my life and admire the versatility demanded of a soccer player. My third favorite sport is volleyball. I have enjoyed playing volleyball with my family for as long as I can remember and I hope to be able to play more in the future!”
6. What three persons in history would you most like to meet and why?
“My top three individuals from history that I would fancy meeting the most are Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix and Whitney Houston. They are three of the greatest performers ever and have all made great names for themselves — Hendrix on the electric guitar, MJ in his 1980s solo career and Whitney Houston with some of her all-time greatest hits like ‘How Will I Know,’ ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody,’ and ‘I Will Always Love You.’ I love to perform and just to be able to speak and associate with these amazing individuals would be a dream.”
7. What are some of your favorite travel destinations and what do you like to do while there?
“Some of my favorite places to travel to during the year are Florida, the Carolinas, and northern Wisconsin. I have been to Florida a couple of times in my life and visited Disney World each time I have been there. I love the warm climate and the familial feeling I get while at the park! My second favorite place to travel to is out east, to North and South Carolina. I love to hike and go sightseeing, and North and South Carolina are perfect opportunities for visiting beautiful scenery and being able to adventure on many different hiker trails. Finally, my third favorite travel destination is my family’s property in northern Wisconsin near Pelican Lake. Sometimes, I like to be able to have the option to just kick back and relax with my family, or do the complete opposite and get active four-wheeling, fishing, or making a campfire.”
8. What three things in society these days concern you most and what three elements of society give you the most hope for the future.
“Three elements in society that are the most concerning to me are the constant lack of respect for one’s superiors, peers and the environment that many people have begun to possess since the pandemic. I am however hopeful for our future because of the fact that acceptance of others is becoming more normal and common.”
9. What has the coronavirus pandemic taught you and your friends, so far?
“The pandemic has taught me to live life to the fullest and not take any opportunity or moment for granted. That is, of course, all while remaining safe and respectful of others’ boundaries and opinions. I know that the pandemic has brought out a whole range of different ideas and opinions between my friends and me, but we have learned to acknowledge that we have different viewpoints and that we don’t want them to get in the way of making the most of our high school experience before we all go our separate ways in the fall.”
10. What is your view of the world, in general, as you are about to really enter it as a young adult?
“I am both extremely excited and terrified to enter the world as a young adult. I have been waiting for the moment I will gain my independence my whole life and have highly anticipated my graduation day since I started high school. However, I am very nervous to leave the comfort of my own home and hometown to venture off on my own. I have no doubt in myself that I will do just fine once that day has actually come, but I am not so sure I am ready for it to be here just yet. I still have some more memories to make in high school before I head off to college, but I know that what’s waiting for me is a world of opportunity!”
