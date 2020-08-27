JEFFERSON — A drive is underway to provide reusable cloth face coverings for students attending in-person classes at the Jefferson schools this fall.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also in keeping with the governor’s mandate that face coverings be worn in all public buildings, all students and staff members at the Jefferson schools will be required to wear masks when school begins Sept. 3 and 4.
As some families in the district are unable to afford the cost of masks, the district is hosting a drive for handmade fabric masks or newly purchased masks – perhaps some ordered through the internet which turned out to be too small for an adult.
All sizes are needed to fit young children all the way up to seniors in high school.
The School District of Jefferson is hosting a drop box for mask donations. Clean masks should be placed in sealed plastic bags before they are contributed.
The donation box will be located in the district office vestibule at 206 S. Taft Ave.
For more information, contact Amanda Golson at 920-675-1117 or by email at Golsona@sdoj.org.
