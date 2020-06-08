Thank you for your
parade support
Like any successful event, a parade takes a lot of volunteers and time leading up to the parade and, of course, the day of the event.
So it came as a very hard decision to cancel this year’s Fourth of July parade. Between the pandemic, social distancing and the fact that we were not issued a parade permit (which was applied for in March) by city hall, we found it to be the only decision we could make at this point in time.
As we look froward, a decision has not been made on the Parade of Lights in November.
We will return to the streets of Watertown next year on July 4, so thousands of men, women and children who line our streets to view parade may enjoy the holiday.
As far as this year, we are not soliciting funds for parade or endorsing individual groups who are currently seeking funds for a parade.
We want to thank all of our supporters and sponsors for their support of past parades over the years and look forward to their continued support as we move forward to the future.
Stay safe, stay positive and stay/support local.
Andy Tessman
Chairman of the Watertown Parade Committee
