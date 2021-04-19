JEFFERSON — As COVID-19 cases tick up again in the area, Jefferson school Superintendent Mark Rollefson has issued a community memo noting that the schools will continue to require masks through the end of this school year.
While the state mask mandate has been overturned, Rollefson noted that cases are actually on the rise, especially among youth. Meanwhile, vaccines remain unavailable for children under age 16.
In order to make sure the Jefferson district is able to continue offering in-person classes, Rollefson asked community members to continue to practice COVID-19 precautions for the short run.
“We have had such a great run of face-to-face teaching and learning from Thanksgiving to date,” Rollefson said in the Friday memo. “I am hopeful this can continue. The memories of closures going all virtual back in September, October, and November are all too real and not that long ago.”
He noted that since mid-March, even as more and more people are getting vaccinated, COVID-19 cases have begun to rise again, particularly among youth and young adults.
This has impacted extracurriculars and classes in numerous area districts, he said.
For example, Cambridge’s varsity volleyball team had to pause their season and cancel the junior varsity season due to COVID-19 exposure.
Meanwhile, Johnson Creek High School recently shifted to virtual again for a period of time as that district approached spring break.
Big Foot High School recently recorded seven positive cases in one day.
Rollefson added that local hospitals have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases coming through their doors, while the Jefferson County Health Department has alerted the public about the rise in COVID-19 variants, which spread more readily and in some cases are more serious than the original strain.
As to the Jefferson schools, Rollefson said the district has seen recorded cases and exposures rise in its school buildings in recent weeks, with one classroom having to be quarantined.
“As such, the concern is growing regarding face-to-face instruction, sports, activities, graduation, AP testing, and other such activities and events,” the superintendent said.
Rollefson acknowledged that the efficacy of face masks is debated among individuals, and now that the state mask mandate has been lifted, people have a right to make their own decisions out in public.
However, the schools also have a right to set their own policy within their facilities, whether it’s a skirt length requirement or a ban on T-shirts advertising alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.
As such, the district’s mask policy has been working, holding COVID-19 exposures to an extreme minimum.
He noted that with this policy in place, Jefferson has been able to keep its doors open for face-to-face instruction almost continually since September of 2020, while many districts across Wisconsin have only just brought their students back for in-person classes for the first time since the pandemic began.
“Our teachers, custodians, support staff, food service, IT, administration and others have diligently focused on students first,” Rollefson said.
“Through the end of the school year, let’s not disrupt the flow,” he said, stating that face coverings and other COVID-19 mitigation strategies will remain in effect in the Jefferson schools for several weeks, at least through June.
Rollefson said that the fall will bring yet another step toward normalcy. The current allowance for virtual learning which has been in place for Wisconsin schools this year is set to end with this school year.
To allow virtual attendance past this point, the district would have to jump through a number of hoops to establish a virtual charter school, a move the school board and public has not clamored for in the past.
“During COVID, the State of Wisconsin provided a waiver,” Rollefson noted.” All districts were allowed to provide virtual instruction due to the pandemic without applying to be a virtual charter school. This is no longer the case once we move into the fall of 2021.
The Jefferson district has not taken the requisite steps to establish an official virtual school as of yet and that does not seem to be the direction in which planners are moving, Rollefson said.
In the fall, he said the district plans to have school five days per week as it has past years, without the “virtual Fridays” currently in place to allow teachers to plan for simultaneous virtual and in-person instruction.
Thus, there will not be a “virtual option” for parents. There are possibilities for students to sign up for classes through JEDI, the Jefferson/Dane County Interactive learning network, for those parents still wishing for their children to access a virtual education. Those who are interested should contact their school counselors.
