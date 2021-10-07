Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 209 N. Ninth St., Watertown is holding its Annual Turkey Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door and are available at the church. Call 920-261-1663.

The dinner features roast turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, rolls, cranberry sauce, and apple and pumpkin pies. The beverages are coffee and milk.

Deliveries will only be made to seniors and shut-ins.

This is a Thrivent Action Team Event.

