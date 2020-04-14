JUNEAU — Dodge County Human Services and Health has confirmed the first Dodge County death associated with coronavirus.
The individual was a male in his 60s and was hospitalized out of state while traveling.
“It is with great sadness that we confirm that a Dodge County resident has passed away due to COVID-19,” said Abby Sauer, Dodge County Public Health officer. “We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members and we extend our sympathies to his loved ones.”
To date 19 people in Dodge County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while 24 in Jefferson County have tested positive for the virus.
As of Monday, Wisconsin has confirmed 154 people have died from coronavirus.
There are 3,428 positive coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, with 36,769 testing negative for COVID-19. There are 993 people hospitalized in the state for coronavirus.
“This is a public health event that is changing every day and we need to take it very seriously,” Sauer said. “Everyone must take precautions to protect themselves and those at higher risk, especially the elderly and people with serious underlying health conditions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.