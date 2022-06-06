Matt Crass is the president of Luther Prep School and he has kindly agreed to share us his answers to 10 questions.
Crass grew up in Beloit. He went to a small Christian day school, where he was blessed with the same teacher for all eight grades. He then attended Watertown for high school (Northwestern Prep) and college (Northwestern College). After graduating from seminary he served as a tutor (dorm supervisor) at a Lutheran High School in Prairie du Chien, which joined the Watertown prep school to become known as Luther Prep (LPS) in 1995.
Matt served as a parish pastor in Owosso, Michigan and Weyauwega for 10 years. He accepted a call to be dean of students at LPS in 1998. He held that position for 10 years, and has served as the LPS president for the past 14 years.
He’s married to Kathy, who works in the library at LPS. The Lord blessed them with four children. They have a daughter who lives and works in Machesney Park, Illinois. The other three children and their spouses are pastors and teachers in the Wisconsin Synod. One lives 10 hours to the east in Ontario. One lives 10 hours to the south in Tennessee. One lives 10 hours to the west in Nebraska.
The Lord has also blessed Matt and Kathy with four grandchildren.
Matt wants the readers to know that Watertown remains a perfect fit for LPS and the good people of Watertown are a blessing to our fine students who come from all over the country and the world.
So here are his answers to 10 questions.
1. You run a high school. If you could go back in time and tell your high school self one bit of advice, what would it be?
“High school is important. But know that the silly mistakes you make as a teenager do not define you or stay with you for the rest of your life.”
2. When you were young, did you always know you would end up in the clergy and in education, or did you have another career path in mind?
“I have very fond memories of my childhood pastor from when I was about 5 years old. It was the coolest thing. He wore a robe! He stood in a pulpit reading from the Bible and telling people about God! Icing on the cake… he shook everyone’s hand after worship was done! What better job could there be? Being Bart Starr’s replacement probably was a close second choice as a 5 year old. Then I could preach on Sunday morning, play on Sunday afternoon, and call it a week.”
3. Is there a surprising fact about you that you would like to share?
“I very rarely eat sweets. Before patting myself on the back too hard, I counter that action by too often eating potato chips and cottage cheese, a delicious concoction an upperclassmen a present day pastor friend taught me in high school.”
4. What was your first car and do you have any memories about it?
“A 1972 Plymouth Duster I bought from Watertown’s Jim Wade for $50. I have no fond memories of the car, but very fond memories of Jim Wade.”
5. Name three people in history that you would have most liked to meet?
“Well, I’m Lutheran. So, this won’t be too surprising. 1) Martin Luther. 2) Paul Gerhard. 3) Watertown’s own Johannes Bading. Bading was the pastor at St. Mark’s in the early 1860s. At that time, he was in his mid-thirties. He was the founder of our church body’s ministerial education system. He led the Wisconsin Synod to establish a high school, college and seminary (1865) on this very campus of today. One-hundred-fifty-seven years later, Luther Prep’s purpose remains the same as Pastor Bading intended it to be—encourage and prepare young people to be pastors and teachers. Pastor Bading later became the president of our synod. He lived to know that Prep’s oldest building (1912), the current music auditorium, had been constructed… as a gymnasium—an exact replica Duke University’s early 20th century gymnasium.”
6. If you had to choose one food (or meal) to eat, what would it be, and what would the one food be that you would never want to eat again?
“One to eat? Crackers and cheese. One never to eat? Brussels sprouts.”
7. What is the one skill you wish you had?
“Stating it mildly, I am technologically weak.”
8. What performer or type of music do you love the most?
“Type of music: Sacred hymns. Secular performers: Pink Floyd and David Bowie.”
9. What is your favorite movie?
“’It’s a Wonderful Life.’ Thirty-seven years ago I watched it for the first time with my seminary friends. I was so captivated by it that I couldn’t quit watching and ended up showing up more than an hour late for a planned date with a girlfriend. Memory tells me there was some irritation with my poor decision. I have now watched that movie every year at Christmas for the past 35 years with that same ‘girlfriend’ and mother of our children. She has forgiven me.”
10. What flavor of ice cream do you find irresistible?
See above… none. I’ve been in our cafeteria thousands of times in my 32 years on this campus. Ice cream is available for every meal. I’ve never eaten it. The cottage cheese and potato chip combo remains as good as ever.
