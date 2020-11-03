Mullen’s Dairy Bar of Watertown is planning to open a walk-up window in Oconomowoc this coming spring, according to its Facebook page.
The new location will be at 120 E. Wisconsin Ave., on the backside of a building and face Fowler Lake.
The new ice cream shop will not be like the Watertown business that serves sandwiches and ice cream products, but will only be a walk-up window where people can get Mullen’s, shakes, malts and other ice cream favorites.
Owner Josh Keepman said in the post that the majority of the business at the Watertown location are Watertown residents, but after that Oconomowoc is the largest customer base.
On the back of the building there are three windows which is where customers can walk up to order.
The owner said he plans to construct a new deck that will connect to an existing deck so customers can look over Fowler Lake and the boardwalk.
Mullen’s will continue to make its ice cream in Watertown and truck the product to their retail partnerships in the area and to the new location.
The owner said he and his two brothers, Adam and Matt are from Oconomowoc and often traveled to Watertown for the famous ice cream. Josh Keepman posted on Facebook that his heart is in the city where he was raised.
