Two square off for Ward 3 in Juneau; Buss runs for Reeseville seat

Former alderperson James Ronge will square off against current alderperson John Schuster for Juneau’s Ward 3 in the only contested Juneau race on the April 5 ballot. Reeseville also has a village trustee race April 5.
Juneau Mayor Dan Wegener selected Schuster as a replacement for the vacancy created in Ward 3 by the unexpected death of Clarence “Butch” Chase in July 2019. Schuster continues to hold the position.
However, Schuster did not respond to a Daily Times’ request for candidate information.
Ronge of 658 E. Center St. has lived in Juneau for 33 years. He is married to Diane.
Ronge, who is currently retired, graduated with a degree with a bachelor’s of science degree froth the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
He was a member of the Juneau EMS for more than 24 years. He was president of the Dodge County EMS Association. He was also an American Heart Association CPR instructor.
His statement of candidacy reads, "Juneau like many small cities is in need of some changes. We need a long-term planning strategy for our future needs. A city the size of Juneau cannot afford mistakes, as we do not have the size and tax base to absorb financial mistakes. More importantly is the need for communication with the citizens. Most people do not get newspapers anymore and are ill-informed or do not know what is going on. Most people did not even know there was an election coming up and for what positions. This is not acceptable and we need to reach out to all people information of what is going on. Lastly, we need an employee retention program to keep our key people here. Training people is too costly and inefficient for such a small city.”
Village of Reeseville
Nancy Buss is running for one of three seats on the Village of Reeseville Board.
Buss resides at 102 Spruce Drive in the Village of Reeseville. She has lived in the area for eight years.
She graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1987 and attended Western Technical College in Mauston.
She is currently employed as a librarian at the Reeseville Public Library.
Buss is the founding member of the Sea of Change of Juneau County, which provides transitional housing. She is also a founding member of the Juneau County Agricultural, Industrial and Recreational Society Nonprofit Organization. She is past president and a graduate of the Advanced Leadership Program of Juneau County.
"I have never held an office, however, I have been very active in community and businesses,” she said. "Since relocating I have not been as active as I wish to be and am hopeful that I can once again help others. I Have previous employment experiences with the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce, UW Extension and the Juneau County Clerk of Courts. I have always been very active within my previous community. I am wanting to become more involved in my local community."
The others who are running include incumbents Chris Abell, Deb Casperson and Grant Rushing. They did not respond to the Daily Times’ request for candidate information.
