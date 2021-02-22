During the annual Wisconsin State Patrol awards ceremony, conducted Friday night virtually, Gov. Tony Evers recognized 77 officers and other patrol employees for their lifesaving efforts and exemplary public service.
Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson and Superintendent Anthony Burrell joined in thanking the award winners for their outstanding service.
“As we present these honors, we are mindful of the courage and resourcefulness to respond to these situations where you find somebody perhaps on perhaps the worst day of their lives,” Evers said. “Your willingness and selflessness to face danger in the course of your duties, to serve your fellow Wisconsinites, truly exemplifies the best Wisconsin has to offer.”
“This year, as in no other year of our lives, has underscored just how much we all rely on good public servants, who dedicate their lives to helping people in the toughest emergencies, often times risking their own lives,” Barnes said.
“You provide leadership in times of crisis – on duty and off. Your training, experience and compassion make a difference in the lives of our citizens whether at a vehicle crash, a drug overdose, a mental health emergency or apprehending criminals who threaten public safety,” Thompson said.
“While we are not able to meet in person — it’s important that we make opportunities like this, to recognize extraordinary individuals who have carried out their duties under extraordinary circumstances. Your actions have given people a second chance. Your actions have made Wisconsin a safer and better place,” Burrell added.
Recognized from the DeForest post, which covers this portion of the state, included Trooper Dustin M. Johanning and Lt. Edward “Phil” Witkiewicz, life saving awards; Trooper Justin T. Temperly and Trooper Timothy M. Westphal, lifesaving effort awards; and Trooper Timothy S. Larson, superintendent commendation for criminal interdiction.
