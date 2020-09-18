WAUKESHA — Charles Damaske, 71, of Watertown, is facing a felony charge of battery to a police officer after he allegedly punched a law enforcement official in Waukesha County during a traffic stop recently.
According to a criminal complaint in the matter, Damaske, 71, was pulled over on Highway 67 in Waukesha County for traveling 53 mph in a 35 mph zone.
The complaint stated Damaske grabbed the officer’s arm and pulled on it. He then allegedly punched the officer in the face.
The complaint stated that Damaske apologized to the officer at the hospital after both received treatment and said, “This isn’t like me to do something like that.”
A court hearing in the matter is set for Tuesday.
