SULLIVAN — Daily heat indices will be in the 90-95 degree range this Fourth of July holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service at Sullivan.
According to NWS Meteorologist Paul Collar, slightly cooler readings can be expected closer to Lake Michigan, due to an onshore flow.
“Confidence is high that these very warm and humid conditions will last through the holiday weekend and possibly into Monday, as well, in southern Wisconsin, especially away from Lake Michigan,” Collar said.
Collar said the heat and humidity will combine to push the daily heat indices to between 90 and 95 degrees.
“With prolonged exposure, the combination of the heat and humidity may lead to heat exhaustion or dehydration,” Collar said, urging people to stay hydrated, find shade and use sunscreen.
