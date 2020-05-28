JUNEAU — There has been an uptick in Dodge County COVID-19 cases, which Public Health Officer Abby Sauer said is related to facility-wide public wide health investigations.
As of Wednesday, there have been 166 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death in Dodge County, 92 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County with three deaths and 539 deaths and 16,462 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.
“We have had a couple of nursing home outbreaks that are related to out numbers going up,” Sauer said.
The two nursing homes include: Bedrock HCS at Beaver Dam LLC, and Waupun Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center.
According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, a single confirmed case in the following setting initiates a facility-wide public health investigation:
Long-term care facilities include skilled nursing facilities (nursing homes) and assisted living facilities (community-based residential facilities and residential care apartment complexes).
Two or more confirmed cases in the following settings initiate a facility-wide public health investigation:
• Group housing facilities include correctional facilities, homeless shelters, dormitories, and group homes;
• Health care facilities include hospitals, clinics, dialysis centers, hospice, and in-home care;
• Workplace (non-health care) settings include manufacturing and production facilities, distribution facilities, offices, and other indoor workplaces; and,
• Other settings include adult or child day care centers, restaurants, event spaces, and religious settings.
A case investigation and contact tracing is conducted with all people reported with COVID-19, regardless of setting.
“Waupun correctional has had multiple cases since the facility is in Dodge County, those numbers do count in our numbers,” Sauer said. “This would be the case for any DOC facility within the Dodge County borders.”
She said the Wisconsin Department of Corrections is responsible for investigating and doing contact tracing on those individuals, and could not comment further on those cases.
